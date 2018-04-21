Tahs look to get Izzy back after Super bye

NSW Waratahs are hoping to welcome back Israel Folau back and find an attacking "killer punch" after their bye after their first scoreless Super Rugby performance.

Folau has missed the Tahs' last three games with a hamstring injury.

The Waratahs certainly missed his line-breaking ability, aerial prowess and tryscoring touch in their 29-0 loss to the Lions in Sydney on Friday.

"He was close tonight, but we've got some big games coming up and we're halfway (through the competition),'" Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said.

"He's a definite chance for the Blues game (after next week's bye)."

Blockbusting winger Taqele Naiyaravoro has been a highly effective weapon in Folau's absence but had little impact against the Lions.

Gibson will review how he uses Naiyaravoro, who got little profit out of running primarily through the middle of the ground on Friday rather than out wide.

"We tried tonight to use him at close quarters and he was less effective than he has been in the last few games,' Gibson said.

"We go back to the drawing board and look at how we can provide the space for him where he's far more dangerous."

Sadly for the Tahs, there seems to be little chance of Wallabies flanker Jack Dempsey playing much this season

Dempsey suffered a serious hamstring injury in October.

"He's still a fair way off, if we get him back this season, it will be great," Gibson said.

NSW will be knocked off the top of the Australian conference if Melbourne Rebels beat the Bulls in Pretoria later in the round.

Asked what he needed to address over the bye week, Gibson said: "I think we're creating enough in terms of making line breaks, what we're not doing well is really finishing those and providing the real killer punch."

Gibson conceded his side was second best on Friday, especially after halftime when the Lions piled on three tries and 22 unanswered points

"We couldn't mount any scoreboard pressure and then things looked a little bit too easy for mine in the second half, when the Lions really got going in terms of their setpiece and their lineout attack close to our line," he said.

"We're going to take a lot away from this game in terms of the learning."