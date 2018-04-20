Brumbies boosted by recalled Wallabies

Sam Carter is one of four Wallabies recalled to the Brumbies' starting side for Sunday's Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares.

Sam Carter will assume the Brumbies captaincy for the Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares.

Lock Carter came off the bench in the past two matches as he made his return from a layoff for concussion issues.

He will lead the Brumbies in Canberra in the absence of fellow co-captain Christian Lealiifano, with the centre taking a planned break.

Lealiifano will undertake a period of regeneration after playing in every match this season after a stint with Ulster in Ireland, which followed a battle with leukaemia.

He could have a three-week break if rested next week, as the Brumbies have a bye round after that.

"It's not a long-term thing by any means," Brumbies' coach Dan McKellar said.

"Christian has had a long stint with Ulster, he's played 16 game there and straight back into Super Rugby.

"I always planned to give him a spell at some point in time."

Kyle Godwin has been recalled to fill the inside centre role vacated by Lealiifano and is one of three Wallabies backs restored to the run-on side.

Halfback Joe Powell comes in for Matt Lucas, who reverts to the bench after starting the past two games.

Winger Henry Speight, who returns from a knee injury, will become just the 11th Brumbies player to win 100 Super Rugby caps.

"It's a strange feeling actually, I remember playing my first game (in 2011) as if it was yesterday," Speight said.

The replacements include two potential Brumbies debutants in prop Mees Erasmus and lock Darcy Swain.

The Brumbies are third in the Australian conference.

They will play the Jaguares at home for the first time, having beaten them 39-15 in Buenos Aires last year in their only previous meeting.

The Argentinian side are coming off a stunning away win over the Melbourne Rebels.

"They've proven that if your not on your game, then they can beat anyone," McKellar said.

"It's pretty much an Argentinian national side, so we'll give them nothing but respect."

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Chance Peni, Wharenui Hawera, Joe Powell, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Tom Cusack, Sam Carter (capt), Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio. Res: Robbie Abel, Nick Mayhew, Mees Erasmus, Darcy Swain, Michael Oakman-Hunt, Matt Lucas, Jordan Jackson-Hope, Andrew Smith.