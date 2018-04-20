Shields seeks clearance for England

Long-serving Hurricanes captain Brad Shields has requested clearance to play Test rugby for England in June, forcing New Zealand Rugby officials to make a hurried ruling.

A formal request from Shields landed on the desk of NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew on Friday morning.

The RFU and England coach Eddie Jones have given no indication the 27-year-old will be selected for the three-Test series in South Africa.

However, Shields' request suggests he is firmly in contention, leaving NZ Rugby with an unprecedented scenario to consider.

Tew says NZ Rugby aren't obliged to release the uncapped blindside flanker, who has signed a contract with English club Wasps which begins after the Super Rugby season.

Until then, Shields' current contract commits him purely to New Zealand Rugby, Tew said.

However, seven seasons of service at the Hurricanes may count in the player's favour.

"We're looking at it and considering the ramifications of releasing him to play for England in the middle of a competition that he's committed to," Tew said.

"There's no point not acknowledging that Brad's been a very very good servant of the game for a long period of time.

"He's asked for some dispensation and we'll give that serious consideration."

Tew said NZ Rugby officials will make their ruling a priority in a goodwill gesture to Shields and English rugby.

Media reports out of England overnight opined NZ Rugby would have no right to prevent Shields playing for England under World Rugby's Regulation 9.

The regulation says the release of players for World Rugby Test windows takes primacy over territorial contracts.

Tew says that is not the case for Shields.

"The players that are subject to Regulation 9 are those that have opted out of being eligible for that country," he said.

Tew noted a number of New Zealand-based Super Rugby players will be released for international duty with Tonga, Samoa and Fiji because they had signed the regulation agreement.

Shields had not, he said.