Hopes bleak for Read All Blacks return

The prospect of Kieran Read leading the All Blacks against France in June is looking increasingly bleak.

Nothing official has been announced but All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and Crusaders counterpart Scott Robertson have both cast considerable doubt that Read will be fit for the three-Test series.

The 32-year-old hasn't played since suffering a back injury which required surgery in December to ease pain in his leg.

A long-range forecast was for the Read to return to action in Saturday's home match against the Sunwolves but his rehabilitation has taken longer than expected.

He is yet to even train with the Crusaders and Robertson said the No.8's return is not on the his selection radar.

"Just to make it easier for him and to be really clear, there is no race for him to be there," Robertson told journalists.

"It is going to be post-June when he is ready."

Hansen told Radio Sport this week there was no expectation for Read to face France.

"I don't think he'll be back until after the French series but that's not a fait accompli at this point," Hansen said.

"He knows his body and we can't afford to come back too early and damage it again and miss another six months and maybe even miss the World Cup."

Highlanders pair Liam Squire and Luke Whitelock would be among the favourites to wear No.8 if Read is ruled out, while Blues powerhouse Akira Ioane has also impressed.