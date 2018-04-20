Aust rugby teams want Kiwi women on board

Wallaroos stalwart Ash Hewson wants to see a longer Super W rugby competition and teams from New Zealand in future years, after a first season which has exceeded her expectations.

Hewson's NSW team plays Queensland in the inaugural final at Sydney's Allianz Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The first season comprised just five rounds with teams playing each other once and having a bye.

"To make the competition a little bit longer, maybe playing each other twice or something like that," Hewson said.

"In the future, what I think would be really great and beneficial to the growth of women's rugby and the Wallaroos would be to incorporate the New Zealand teams.

"To be able to play 80 minutes of football against that calibre of team would definitely improve our game and our chances of developing a stronger Wallaroos squad."

NSW will start favourites having beaten Queensland 18-0 in Brisbane in the opening round and gone through undefeated.