Chiefs rest hooker Harris against Reds

Hooker Nathan Harris will miss the Chiefs' clash with the Reds in Brisbane as part of the All Blacks' stand-down policy during Super Rugby.

All New Zealand players must be rested twice this season with the Chiefs' contingent already scheduled to be absent against the Sharks in Durban in May because of a training camp.

Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson believes the time is right to give the 26-year-old Harris a break and a chance to regroup.

"We're nearly half way through the competition, so we've got to make the changes, otherwise it becomes more difficult in the last four or five games," he said.

"We want to support the All Blacks and make sure they're well recovered, and ready for their June campaign."

With 11-Test Harris out, Maori All Black Liam Polwart will wear the No.2 jersey on Saturday with Samisoni Taukei'aho as back-up on the bench.

"Liam's been doing a great job, and when he's taken the field our games have often improved," Matson said.

"Samisoni is the future here and he's been outstanding at training."

Polwart's inclusion is one of four changes to the Chiefs' starting XV, all in the forwards.

At halfback, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi retains his spot ahead of Brad Weber, who has recovered from a wrist injury but will be used off the bench.

"One of the great things about this environment is the guys who have been given an opportunity have played really well," Matson said.

"TTT is in there because he deserves his start."