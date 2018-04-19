Springbok, Lions skipper's new injury blow

Springbok captain Warren Whiteley is a major doubt for South Africa's June internationals against Wales and England after being sidelined by a knee injury.

The loose forward, after missing much of the past year with groin and knee problems, suffered a new injury on Monday at training. He was made unavailable for Super Rugby's Johannesburg-based Lions, on the advice of an orthopaedic surgeon.

The Lions left for a four-game Australasian tour without Whitely and no date was given for the player's potential return.

"Warren Whiteley has not been medically cleared by the Lions Rugby Company medical team and will not join the Lions on tour until he is medically cleared," his team said on Thursday in a brief statement.

The Lions begin their tour of Australia and New Zealand on Friday night against the NSW Waratahs at Allianz Stadium, followed by matches against the Queensland Reds, Hurricanes and Highlanders.

The potential absence of the No.8, along with lock Eben Etzebeth, will force the Springboks to select a replacement captain as they begin a new era under recently appointed coach Rassie Erasmus.

South Africa play Wales in June in Washington before three home Tests against England.

