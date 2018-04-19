NSW and Qld to clash in Super W final

Wallaroos stalwart Ash Hewson wants to see a longer Super W rugby competition and teams from New Zealand in future years, after a first season which has exceeded her expectations.

Hewson's NSW team plays Queensland in the inaugural final at Sydney's Allianz Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The first season comprised just five rounds with teams playing each other once and having a bye.

"To make the competition a little bit longer, maybe playing each other twice or something like that," Hewson said.

"In the future, what I think would be really great and beneficial to the growth of women's rugby and the Wallaroos would be to incorporate the New Zealand teams.

"To be able to play 80 minutes of football against that calibre of team would definitely improve our game and our chances of developing a stronger Wallaroos squad."

NSW will start favourites having beaten Queensland 18-0 in Brisbane in the opening round and gone through undefeated.

"Our defence has always been something that we've been really proud of, to only have two tries scored against us in the whole competition is pretty special," Hewson said.

"The trust and the belief and the camaraderie in our team is the reason why we're here."

Queensland's only round-robin loss was to NSW.

"Just the fact we've made the grand final is a big thing for us but to do it (win) on their home ground would be something special," Queensland captain Kirby Sefo, who rated the Super W a massive success, said.

"Their scrummaging and lineouts outclassed us in that first game but it's something we've been working on.

"We've had a lot of external help to try and fine tune that and we've shifted around a few combinations in our backline to utilise our strengths there."

Among the external advisers were two highly-respected figures in Australian rugby, former Reds and Wallabies fullback Chris Latham and veteran set-piece guru Alec Evans.

"It's just nice to have their input and to know that we've got that support from men and older guys who have been there and done that and they are supporting what we are doing," Sefo said.

Wallaroos coach Dwaye Nestor said Super W was a stepping stone to produce a very competitive national team.