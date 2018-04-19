All Blacks Franks, Dagg back for Crusaders

All Blacks Owen Franks and Israel Dagg will make their highly anticipated Super Rugby returns in a new-look Crusaders starting side to face the Sunwolves in Christchurch.

Prop Franks is back from an achilles problem, while Dagg will slot in on the right wing after a knee complaint.

Coach Scott Robertson has made eight personnel changes to his run-on XV, as well as three positional tweaks.

Those coming in include the lock pairing of Scott Barrett and Quinten Strange, for Luke Romano and Sam Whitelock.

Romano goes to the bench, while regular skipper Whitelock is being rested on Saturday night, meaning Matt Todd is captain.

In the back row, Tom Sanders shifts to No.8, allowing 23-year-old Ethan Blackadder to make his Super Rugby debut as blindside flanker.

Among the backline changes, Mitchell Drummond will start at halfback and Mike Delany at five-eighth.

There will be another Super Rugby debutant if Jack Stratton comes off the bench to take over from Drummond.

The defending champion Crusaders, sitting second in the New Zealand conference, had a bye last week after beating the Jaguares 40-14 in Argentina.

The Sunwolves are the only side yet to win a match in this year's competition.

CRUSADERS:

George Bridge, Israel Dagg, Tim Bateman, Ryan Crotty, Manasa Mataele, Mike Delany, Mitchell Drummond, Tom Sanders, Matt Todd (capt), Ethan Blackadder, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Ben Funnell, Tim Perry.

Res: Andrew Makalio, Wyatt Crockett, Chris King, Luke Romano, Pete Samu, Jack Stratton, Mitch Hunt, Seta Tamanivalu.