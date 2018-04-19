Highlanders dismiss Brumbies accusations

The Highlanders have fended off accusations of the "nasty" targeting of David Pocock following last week's Super Rugby clash with the Brumbies in Dunedin.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar was unhappy his star flanker Pocock was singled out for rough treatment at the breakdown during the match, which the hosts won 43-17.

An apparent neck roll on the world-class Pocock from Highlanders opposite Elliot Dixon attracted just an on-field penalty and drew the ire of McKellar.

"We've been talking about protecting players' heads, there just seems to be (a case) now that a few things have gone out the window," McKellar said.

"That looked like a pretty nasty cleanout there so it's important that we protect the players and I'm not sure if that was the case."

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger leapt to the defence of his players, saying there was no intent to inflict injury.

"I thought our boys just went about their business and there was certainly no intent or intention to be nasty," Mauger said.

"I think if you look at every second breakdown there's something contentious about it, whether that's us playing or any other side, so I couldn't see anything different in our approach to the game."

The Highlanders, boasting a 4-2 win-loss record, are seeking a second win over the Blues this year when the teams meet in Auckland on Friday.

Mauger is targeting a string of good performances in a key road trip, starting with the injury-battered Blues.

Subsequent matches against the Bulls and Sharks in South Africa will test fitness and resolve.

"I think having a few changes as well probably make the Blues even more dangerous," Mauger said.

Mauger has made only one change to his side, with All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith swapping places with perennial bench warmer Kayne Hammington.

Smith and six of his fellow Highlander teammates attended an All Blacks pre-season camp in Christchurch on Monday.

However, Mauger said Smith's demotion wasn't an edict from national coaches to keep him fresh.