Wallabies vice-captain Allan Alaalatoa has reached out to under-fire Australian teammate Israel Folau.

The Brumbies prop has checked in with Folau to see how he is coping with the added scrutiny sparked following his controversial anti-gay views on social media.

With Folau playing at the NSW Waratahs the two are Super Rugby rivals but Alaalatoa has seen first-hand how devoted Folau is to his faith during their time together with the Wallabies.