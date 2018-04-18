Patched-up Blues named to face Highlanders

Stephen Perofeta is handed the fullback jersey as Blues coach Tana Umaga unveils another tweaked team to clash with the Highlanders in a Super Rugby derby.

Facing a mounting injury toll, Umaga has made three personnel changes to the starting XV for Friday's match in Auckland.

All three are accompanied by positional switches.

Rising playmaker Perofeta has started the last three matches at first five-eighth but is moved to fullback - where he has played for Taranaki - in place of the injured Michael Collins (hand). Bryn Gatland returns in the No.10 jersey.

Another player injured in the 24-10 win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo was lock Josh Goodhue (shoulder), who is effectively replaced by young flanker Dalton Papali'i. Jimmy Tupou moves from flanker to lock to allow the switch.

Another enabler is All Blacks weapon Rieko Ioane, who returns to his Test role on the left wing after several weeks in the midfield. It means TJ Faiane can start at second five-eighth, with Matt Duffie relegated to the reserves.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi is in doubt and has been bracketed with Mike Tamoaieta.

Eighteen players weren't available for selection because of injury, including six who are out for the season.

Added to the latter list this week was powerhouse centre George Moala (chest), whose Super Rugby career may well be over after having signed a contract with French club Clermont.

Boasting just two wins from seven games, Umaga hopes a run of six home games in their next seven can spark a resurgence.

Countering that, they are winless in 14 Kiwi derbies since beating the Highlanders at Eden Park two years ago.

"We have improved over the last two weeks and once again we have to step up again to another level in every facet of our game," he said.

"Our record against other New Zealand teams is well documented so we want to make to make our homecoming a special one."

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Jordan Hyland, Orbyn Leger, TJ Faiane, Rieko Ioane, Bryn Gatland, Jonathan Ruru, Akira Ioane, Kara Pryor, Dalton Papali'i, Jimmy Tupou, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi/Mike Tamoaieta, James Parsons (capt), Pauliasi Manu. Reserves: Matt Moulds/Leni Apisai, Ross Wright, Mike Tamoaieta/Sione Mafileo, Ben Neenee, Murphy Taramai, Sam Nock, Tumua Manu, Matt Duffie.