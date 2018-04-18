Ngatai happy to finally be injury free

Chiefs co-captain Charlie Ngatai is loving being back in the starting line-up, after battling back from another injury.

The 27-year-old injured his right knee in the round one defeat to the Crusaders, and only returned to the run-on side against the Hurricanes last weekend.

Ngatai, who missed a year of Super Rugby between the 2016-2017 seasons with concussion, admits it's annoying but just part of the game.

"It's frustrating because all you want to do is play, and sitting on the sideline is not where you want to be, but you can't help that because rugby is rugby, and at times you pick up injuries along the way."

He's spent most of his career in the midfield for the Chiefs but is expecting to remain at fullback with Johnny Faauli and Anton Lienert-Brown producing the goods.

"I'm not too sure what the coaches are thinking at this stage. I will likely remain there but anything can happen as you can see with the injuries we have throughout our team."

Ngatai is also impressed with how his inexperienced outside backs have stepped up this season with Sean Wainui and Solomon Alaimalo delivering on the field.

"They've been doing an awesome job for us, as Sean has only recently converted to wing from centre, and Solomon has also been playing well."

He's also keen for his team to rebound quickly against the Reds in Brisbane, after failing to take their opportunities against the Hurricanes in their 25-13 loss in Wellington last Friday.

"No team likes losing but we need to put that behind us, and take the learnings from there and move forward. Hopefully a good win this weekend will put us in good stead leading into the bye."

The match kicks off at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night at 9.45.