Four men to appear in court over Eddie Jones abuse

Four men have been summonsed to appear in court for subjecting England rugby coach Eddie Jones to a barrage of foul-mouthed abuse.

The 58-year-old Australian was travelling on February 25 from Manchester Oxford Road railway station when a group of men asked to have a photograph taken with him.

But footage released online showed the atmosphere turned sour, with the men - two of whom could be seen with drinks in their hands - taunting Jones about Scotland's Six Nations win over England the previous day.

One of the Scottish supporters shouted "what about last night, you baldy c***", as the coach climbed into a waiting car, and opened the door so the group could continue shouting abuse.

On Tuesday, British Transport Police said four men - three from Edinburgh aged 22, 23 and 25; and a 25-year-old from South Queensferry - had been summonsed to appear on May 16 at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

They were reported for an alleged public order offence.

Jones had accepted an invitation from former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson to be a guest at Old Trafford.

Jones had travelled alone on a standard-class ticket from Edinburgh to Manchester.

He vowed soon after he would not use public transport again.

"I'm a human being. I don't consider myself any different from anyone else so, for me to travel on public transport, I thought was okay.

"But I'll make sure I won't in future. It's as simple as that.

"I can't because it was shown on Sunday what happens when I do. That's the world we live in. I was massively surprised. It wasn't comfortable.

"It's part of the challenge. As an Australian coaching England, there were always going to be challenges and that's just one of them," Jones said.