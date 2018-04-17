Folau escapes sanction but future unclear

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson concedes Israel Folau's playing future remains up in the air after the Wallabies fullback doubled down on his controversial comments on homosexuality.

Folau used a Players' Voice column to further voice his strong religious beliefs after posting on Instagram two weeks ago that gays were headed for "HELL" unless they repent their sins and turn to God.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has opted against sanctioning Folau, but it remains to be seen if the code-hopping superstar will remain in the game next year.

Off contract at year's end, Folau also said he was prepared to walk away from rugby if RA felt his views were "hurting" the rugby community.

"Israel clearly articulated his religious beliefs and why his faith is important to him and has provided context behind his social media comment," Castle said in a statement.

"He did not intend to upset people intentionally or bring hurt to the game. We accept Israel's position."

Gibson earlier on Tuesday said although Folau's future wasn't up to him as coach of the Waratahs, he hoped the 29-year-old would remain in the 15-man code.

"That's not for me to decide," he said.

"I know those discussions are ongoing and the dialogue between Rugby Australia and Israel is continuing and there hasn't been a time frame put on those discussions.

"Those are questions for Rugby Australia."

Gibson, though, said the Waratahs were hopeful that Folau would remain.

"We want Israel to stay in rugby. That's the first thing," he said.

"He enjoys the game and so our immediate concerns are making sure he stays in rugby and that he's happy here.

"What I think is irrelevant. Israel made it really clear that what he expressed aren't the views of Rugby Australia or the Waratahs and they are his specific views.

"He's made that really clear and he made it really clear where they came from and why those beliefs are so dear to him and why he's articulating them."