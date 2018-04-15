News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rob Horne hospitalised after sickening collision
Rob Horne hospitalised after sickening collision

Goosen ends controversial 'retirement' in Pro14 match

AFP /

Johannesburg (AFP) - Former Springbok Johan Goosen ended a controversial 'retirement' by playing for the Cheetahs this weekend in a Pro14 home loss to Munster.

Goosen ends controversial 'retirement' in Pro14 match

Goosen ends controversial 'retirement' in Pro14 match

The 25-year-old fly-half/full-back walked out on Racing 92 at the end of 2016 despite having a contract with the French Top 14 club to 2020.

Goosen returned to his Bloemfontein home in central South Africa and became commercial director of a horse breeding business.

The South African will return to the French elite league for the 2018-2019 season, however, after Montpellier paid Racing 1.5 million euros ($1.85 mn) to buy out his contract.

Until he goes back to France in June, Goosen will train and play for Cheetahs, the team where he sprang to prominence as a superb goal-kicker.

He slotted two conversions and a penalty in the first half against Munster, helping the hosts build a 17-7 half-time lead.

But Goosen barely handled the ball in the second half as the dominant Irish side kicked four penalties for a 19-17 victory.

The fly-half was replaced 12 minutes from time in a match watched by new South Africa coach Johan 'Rassie' Erasmus.

Goosen is ineligible to play for the Springboks as overseas-based South Africans must have been capped at least 30 times to be considered.

However, Erasmus is reportedly considering asking SA Rugby officials to change a rule introduced last year.

Goosen won the last of 13 caps two years ago.

Back To Top