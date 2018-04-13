Rested Highlanders chase winning return

Two byes in the early rounds of Super Rugby has had some benefits, believes Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger.

The southerners return to action against the Brumbies in Dunedin on Saturday anxious they unearth their winning ways after Kiwi derby losses away to the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

Those results came as a reality check after winning their three opening games in Dunedin.

While five matches is less than anyone in the competition has played, leaving the Highlanders with a closing run of 11 successive matches, Mauger says the latest week off was beneficial.

"We've had a chance to freshen up and have a good reflection of our last two performances, which obviously we're a little bit disappointed with," he said.

"But we feel in both of those games, although both teams were slightly better than us on the night, there were things in our control that we could have been better with, that could have influenced a different outcome.

"We don't like losing at all - any game - so the last couple of weeks have been pretty bitter, to be fair".

The Highlanders have won their last eight matches in a row under Dunedin's covered roof.

And they won't want to be the Kiwi team which ends a remarkable winning streak of 33 matches against Australian opposition stretching back nearly two years.

Mauger has named a largely unchanged side to that beaten in Hamilton two weeks ago.

He retains first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga, who hobbled off early with what had looked like a serious Achilles injury.

Mauger said the injury was two bones that had "jammed up", causing pain and inflammation.

"Lima's trained really well this week," Mauger said.

"Obviously, a bit of a scare against the Chiefs but he did everything he needed to do in those first two or three days and he's been very diligent around his rehab."

Lock Alex Ainley is on the reserves bench and poised for his first appearance of the season.

Mauger revealed the 36-year-old workhorse had been sidelined by a blood clot in his leg suffered earlier in the year.