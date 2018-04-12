Injuries force Blues into changes

Injuries to loose forward Jerome Kaino and wing George Moala have forced the Blues into changes for their Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Kaino (hamstring) and Moala (chest) joined the casualty ward after the Blues' 21-19 defeat to the Chiefs last weekend.

Jimmy Tupou comes in on the blindside flank for Kaino, while big Northland winger Jordan Hyland gets the No.14 jersey in a reshuffled backline.

At centre, New Zealand under-20s representative Orbyn Leger will make his debut in a midfield partnership with Rieko Ioane.

The match on Saturday will be lock Patrick Tuipulotu's 50th for the Blues.

The 16-Test All Black made his Blues debut in 2014 and has appeared in all six of their games this season.

With the Blues at the bottom of the New Zealand conference after just one win, coach Tana Umaga is looking for an improved performance from the pack.

"We were pleased with their attitude and defence last week," he said.

"We need to get a go-forward platform and win the collision this week, while we must show more discipline and not allow them into the game."

Umaga said the Blues also had to cherish possession more and show patience.

Blues: Michael Collins, Jordan Hyland, Orbyn Leger, Rieko Ioane, Matt Duffie, Stephen Perofeta, Jonathan Ruru, Akira Ioane, Kara Pryor, Jimmy Tupou, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, James Parsons (capt), Pauliasi Manu.

Reserves: Matt Moulds, Ross Wright, Mike Tamoaieta, Ben Neenee, Dalton Papalii, Sam Nock, Bryn Gatland, TJ Faiane.