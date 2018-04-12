Coltman back for Highlanders

Hooker Liam Coltman has recovered from injury to be one of four changes in the Highlanders' starting XV for their Super Rugby clash with the Brumbies in Dunedin.

Coltman missed the defeat to the Chiefs before the Highlanders' bye last weekend because of concussion.

Lock Tom Franklin will also be back in the run-on side on Saturday night, while Shannon Frizell's performances off the bench have landed him the No.6 jersey.

In the backs, Teihorangi Walden returns to the midfield, with Matt Faddes going to the reserves.

Meanwhile, first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga has been named to start after going off with a leg injury early against the Chiefs.

The loss to the Chiefs was the Highlanders' second in a row after opening the season with three successive wins.

Coach Aaron Mauger says the team have a good perspective of where they are at the moment.

"The guys have come back fresh from the break and have trained well," he said.

"Our training focus this week has been on using those recent learnings to solve a few issues that will allow us to perform come the weekend."

New Zealand teams haven't lost to Australian opposition in 33 matches, and the last time the Highlanders went down to the Brumbies was three years ago.

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-capt), Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Ash Dixon (co-capt), Aki Seiuli, Kalolo Tuiloma, Alex Ainley, Elliot Dixon, Kayne Hammington, Fletcher Smith, Matt Faddes.