Super Rugby week-nine preview panel

PREVIEW OF SUPER RUGBY WEEK NINE

FRIDAY, April 13 (all times AEST)

HURRICANES v CHIEFS at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 17:35 ???

Head to head: Played 30, Hurricanes 15, Chiefs 14, drawn 1 Hurricanes at home: Played 16, Hurricanes 10, Chiefs 6 Last clash: Rd 16, 2017, Chiefs 17-14 in Wellington Tab Sportsbet: Hurricanes $1.26, Chiefs $3.90 Tip: Hurricanes by 10

SATURDAY, April 14

SUNWOLVES v BLUES at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo, 13:05

Head to head: Played 1, Sunwolves 1, Blues 0 Sunwolves at home: Played 1, Sunwolves 1, Blues 0 Last clash: Rd 17, 2017, Sunwolves 48-21 in TokyoTab Sportsbet: Tab Sportsbet: Sunwolves $7.50, Blues $1.09 Tip: Sunwolves by 5

MELBOURNE REBELS v JAGUARES at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 15:15

Head to head: Played 1, Rebels 0, Jaguares 1 Rebels at home: Played 1, Rebels 0, Jaguares 1 Last clash: Rd 17, 2017, Jaguares 32-29 in Melbourne The Rebels have had an extra week to stew over their heavy loss to the Hurricanes after they blew a handy lead. They are fresh and fit apart from the loss of Test back Reece Hodge (hamstring), with the time off giving skipper Adam Coleman a chance to fully recover from a persistent sternum problem. The Jaguares stood up against the Crusaders but the hungry Rebels at home should consign them to another loss.

Tab Sportsbet: Rebels $1.18, Jaguares $4.75 Tip: Rebels by 17

HIGHLANDERS v BRUMBIES at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 17:35

Head to head: Played 22, Highlanders 10, Brumbies 12 Highlanders at home: Played 12, Highlanders 4, Brumbies 8 Last clash: Rd 5, 2017, Highlanders 18-13 in Canberra

Can the Brumbies wind back the clock to 2013 - which was the last time they played the Highlanders in Dunedin and came away with a 30-19 win. On the back of last round's big result against the Reds they are fancying their chances of being the first Aussie team to crack that elusive victory over a Kiwi Super Rugby team. Wallabies winger Henry Speight is set to miss with a knee injury. While the Brumbies are talking the talk, the money is on the Highlanders walking the walk.

Tab Sportsbet: Highlanders $1.14, Brumbies $5.75

Tip: Highlanders by 20

NSW WARATAHS v QUEENSLAND REDS at SCG, Sydney 1945

Head to head: Played 28, Waratahs 14, Reds 13, drawn 1 Waratahs at home: Played 13, Waratahs7, Reds 6 Last clash: Round 10, 2017, Waratahs 29-26 in Brisbane

Coach Daryl Gibson is confidence the drama engulfing injured star Israel Folau won't be a distraction as the Waratahs chase a fourth straight win and a season sweep over their Australian conference rivals. A return to the iconic SCG for the first time since 1983 is sure to bring the best out in both sides but the Tahs are hitting their straps and should collect the points. Look for another big game from powerhouse winger Taqele Naiyaravoro, who is putting his hand up for a Wallabies recall in 2018. Tab Sportsbet: Waratahs $1.30, Reds $3.50 Tip: Waratahs by 12

SUNDAY, April 15

SHARKS v BULLS at Kings Park Stadium, Durban, 01:15

Head to head: Played 26, Sharks 9, Bulls 15, drawn 2 Sharks at home: Played 13, Sharks 5, Bulls 8 Last clash: Round 15, 2017, Bulls 30-17 in Durban Tab Sportsbet: Sharks $1.50, Bulls $2.60 Tip: Sharks by 9 Bye: Lions, Crusaders, Stormers