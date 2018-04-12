Wallabies return to Eden Park graveyard

The Wallabies face a return to their graveyard, Eden Park, as they attempt to win the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Thursday's release of the Rugby Championship program revealed the Wallabies will host the All Blacks in game one in Sydney on August 18 before travelling to Auckland the following Saturday for game two.

Australia haven't won at Auckland's Eden Park, New Zealand rugby's spiritual home since 1986.

The Wallabies went within a minute of breaking a 16-year Test win drought across the Tasman last year when the equivalent Test was played at Dunedin's indoor stadium and they were only beaten 35-29 thanks to a last-gasp Beauden Barrett try.

Despite winning the third Test in Brisbane, the Wallabies watched the world champions raise the Bledisloe Cup aloft for a 15th straight year.

The third Bledisloe Test in 2018 will be played in Tokyo on October 27.

The first Bledisloe fixture in Sydney also marks the start of this year's Rugby Championship also featuring South Africa and Argentina.

2018 Rugby Championship program:- August 18 Australia v New Zealand, ANZ Stadium, Sydney South Africa v Argentina, Kings Park, Durban

August 25

New Zealand v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza

September 8 New Zealand v Argentina, Trafalgar Park, Nelson Australia v South Africa, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

September 15

New Zealand v South Africa, Westpac Stadium, Wellington Australia v Argentina, cBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

September 29

South Africa v Australia, Nelson Mandela Stadium, Port Elizabeth Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires

October 6

South Africa New Zealand, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Argentina v Australia, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta