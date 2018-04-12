Chiefs ultra-cautious with McKenzie

Damian McKenzie will be given as long as possible to prove his fitness for the Chiefs' Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Friday's clash was billed as a showdown between All Black Beauden Barrett and Chiefs wizard McKenzie, with both teams on a five-match winning run.

While Barrett has shaken off a leg niggle and is confirmed to start, fellow playmaker McKenzie has been bracketed with older brother Marty.

The first five-eighth was forced off the field with a hip injury in the Chiefs' 21-19 win over the Blues in Hamilton last Saturday, and assistant coach Neil Barnes says the Waikato club won't rush the situation.

"He will be tested further to make sure he's 100 per cent right before we make any decisions on whether he's playing or not," Barnes said.

"If he's got even a little niggle, then we won't be using him."

Barnes is more confident about the health of Canadian Test lock Tyler Ardron, who is bracketed with Michael Allardice.

Ardron suffered concussion against the Blues but has made good progress.

Co-captain Charlie Ngatai is back in the starting XV at fullback after Toni Pulu suffered a shoulder injury at training and will be out for at least two weeks.

Barnes acknowledged the Chiefs would face their greatest challenge of the season to date when they take on the Hurricanes.

"Right across the board they have an outstanding team, and they're playing some good rugby," Barnes said.

"If you have a look across the country you would have to say the Hurricanes are the team to beat, which provides us with a good challenge."