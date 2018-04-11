Human rights agency offers Folau meeting

Australia's human rights agency is set to act on Israel Folau's anti-gay comment, offering to counsel the rugby star about how to better express his views which can cause "enormous harm".

The Australian Human Rights Commission will contact Rugby Australia (RA) with the offer on Wednesday, following the Wallabies fullback's meeting with rugby bosses a day earlier.

"As a high-profile sportsman who enjoys the admiration of many young Australians, Israel Folau's comments about LGBTI members of our community have the potential to cause enormous harm," Human Rights commissioner Edward Santow told AAP.

"The freedoms we enjoy in Australia mean we all have to be especially careful to consider the impact of our words on others.

"Young people can be especially vulnerable to hurtful statements about things they can't control - be it their race, religion or sexual orientation.

"Even if it wasn't his intention, we know that comments like those Folau made on social media can increase the vulnerability of young people to distress and self-harm.

"Today I will write to the Australian Rugby Union to offer to meet with Folau - to hear his side of the story, and to discuss how he can live out his faith while being conscious of the impact his words can have on others."

Folau is set for further meetings with RA chief executive Raelene Castle and her NSW Waratahs counterpart Andrew Hore after initially meeting Tuesday without an outcome.

The devout Christian, who suggested on social media gay people were destined for hell "unless they repent of their sins and turn to God", has given no commitment to tone down his remarks on the issue.

The 29-year-old understands he has caused grief with the post and did not want to offend, but at the same time didn't want to compromise his beliefs, Castle said.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said Folau, who's sidelined with a hamstring tear, had not been isolated from teammates because of his views.

Gibson said the situation has provided the Waratahs with a "teaching tool" to educate players about online conduct.

"While we do educate players every year around that usage, it's a real opportunity for us to step that up and use this situation as a teaching tool," Gibson said on Wednesday.

"What we have to be mindful of is that when we make a comment in public, how that may be perceived ... or the ramifications of any comment."