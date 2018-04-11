Cadbury workers given Highlanders tickets

Recently-redundant Cadbury workers in Dunedin should have something to cheer about this Saturday.

They have been given 360 free double passes to the Highlanders Super Rugby clash with Canberra's Brumbies at Forsyth Barr on Saturday.

It comes after about 350 workers lost their jobs when Cadbury's Dunedin factory ground to a halt on March 23, ending the chocolate maker's 150-year association with the city.

E Tu co-ordinator Phil Knight said the union had asked the Highlanders for tickets because the rugby team was an iconic part of the city in the same way Cadbury had been.

And their response was heartwarming for the workers, he said.

"It's absolutely a shot in the arm for them and shows the recognition among the Dunedin population about what a great loss those jobs are," he said.

"This is a great chance for the workers to share some time together and also thank their local communities for their support over what has been a turbulent year for them, with uncertain times still ahead for many."