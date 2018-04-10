Folau agrees to rethink anti-gay posts

Wallabies superstar Israel Folau understands he has caused grief with his post on gay people, but has yet to commit to toning down his remarks on social media.

Folau met with Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle and NSW Rugby counterpart Andrew Hore on Tuesday to discuss the fallout from his controversial Instagram post last week.

Castle described the talks as very open, calm and honest, with no outcome decided.

Folau didn't front the media before or after the meeting.

Castle said there would be further dialogue between the parties in the coming days.

Folau caused an uproar when he said gay people were destined for hell "unless they repent of their sins and turn to God".

"Even Israel acknowledged that maybe he could have put a positive spin on that same message and done it in a less disrespectful way," Castle said.

"He certainly understands that he has caused some people some grief through this process."

Rugby Australia's major sponsor Qantas, which like RA has an inclusion policy, expressed disappointment with Folau's post from last week.

Folau also generated a firestorm of reaction last year by supporting the 'No' campaign during same-sex marriage plebiscite voting.

Castle said Folau did not want to offend or be disrespectful but at the same time didn't want to compromise his beliefs.

"This is a difficult issue when you think you are trying to combine religious beliefs, freedom of speech and inclusion, respect and the use of social media," Castle said.

"We're proud of the fact that he's a strong believer and he's prepared to stand up for what he believes in.

"We want athletes in our code who are prepared to do that and that's really important.

"But at the same time, Rugby Australia's got a policy and position of inclusion and using social media with respect.

"We shared stories, shared ideas and shared positions and both of us recognise that what we want is a situation where we use our social media platforms in a respectful and positive way."

Asked if Folau had made any commitment to using social media platforms in a more respectful manner, Castle said: "Israel has gone away to think about that, because for him, he's proud of what he is and what he stands for, so he wants to make sure that we are not asking him to compromise those beliefs."

Code-hopper Folau comes off contract at the end of this year, with the former NRL star and AFL player yet to announce his intentions for 2019.

Castle said RA were in negotiations with Folau but anticipated competition for his services.

"We'd really like him to stay in rugby - that's hugely important to us, he's a great player," she said.

"He's been a really strong role model in the Pasifika community and we would like to see that he stays in rugby.

"But we also know he's an athlete that is in demand and there's going to be other people looking to try and move him."