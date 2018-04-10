Pulu's point to prove against Hurricanes

Chiefs winger Toni Pulu is enjoying been back playing rugby after spending eight months on the sideline following a serious knee injury last year.

The 28 year-old Niuean was stretchered off Waikato Stadium with a ruptured patella during the Chiefs 34-6 loss against British and Irish Lions in June.

"I've suffered many other injuries in my career so this is just another one you go through. It's a bonus being back in the starting line-up but I'm just happy to be back helping the boys out."

The Chiefs are currently riding a five-game winning streak despite missing several key players, leaving Pulu praising the teams resilience.

"We're slowly getting into our structure and everyone's buying into what the coaches are putting out there, so as you can see it's working."

He's part of a relatively inexperienced back three with Solomon Alaimolo and Sean Wainui but is backing their ability to continue rising to the occasion.

"Solomon has been playing outstanding the last five or six games and Sean has stepped into that wing position, and is doing a really good job which is helping me."

They will face a massive challenge against the Hurricanes outside backs Julian Savea, Ben Lamb and Jordie Barrett this Friday night but Pulu is relishing the opportunity.

"That's a world-class back three, so it should be a good test for us. I'm looking forward to it because you want to go against the best, and at the moment they're the best."

Pulu who was born in Los Angeles has been asked to consider playing for the United States but maintains he's solely focused on the Chiefs.

"It would be good to leap into that international rugby side but at the moment I'm just focusing on trying to stay healthy and play some good footie."