Canadian lock loving Super Rugby shot

Tyler Ardron is enjoying his time with the Chiefs as he prepares for his biggest challenge to date against the high flying Hurricanes in Wellington this week.

The Canadian has clocked up 27 caps for the national side since making his debut in 2012, but admits it still hasn't sunk in that he's the first from his country to play Super Rugby for a New Zealand team.

"It's probably more exciting when I go back to Canada and think about it," he said on Monday.

"Right now in the environment I just want to give what I can here, as we have such a tight group of guys."

Ardron is pleased he can link up with Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes again after spending several years with him while Barnes was coaching Canada.

"It's clear why the Chiefs brought him in as he was with Canada for years and did good things with us, so it's nice to see a familiar face."

The 26 year-old is more used to playing in the loose forwards than at lock but feels he's coming to grips with the demands of locking.

"I don't mind playing in the second row and having a guy like Brodie Retallick to learn off - you can't ask for more, really."

Ardron attributes the Chiefs' culture as the main reason they're currently riding a five-game winning streak, despite incurring significant injuries.

"That's just a testimony to the guys that have been here for a while and the staff."