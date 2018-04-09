Folau tweets Bible verse ahead of meeting

Rugby Australia officials have been careful not to inflame the situation with Wallabies superstar Israel Folau on the eve of a meeting over his use of social media.

The meeting with RA boss Raelene Castle and her NSW Rugby Union counterpart, Andrew Hore, will be held in Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Wallabies and NSW Waratahs back Folau, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, caused an uproar when he said last week that gay people were destined for hell "unless they repent of their sins and turn to God".

The comment, which contrasts with the pro-same-sex marriage position of RA's major sponsor Qantas, has since been deleted.

Folau appeared to be positioning himself as persecuted in the debate around the views he expressed.

A devout Christian, Folau posted to Twitter late on Sunday the Matthew 5 verse stating: "Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

"Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake."

RA chairman Cameron Clyne wouldn't be drawn on what approach would be taken with Folau on Tuesday.

"There is a meeting tomorrow there with Israel and Raelene Castle and Andrew Hore. That's the step, they have got to have a conversation," Clyne said after the RA annual meeting on Monday.

"I don't think it's appropriate to make any speculation or commentary ahead of that meeting.

"There will be a conversation tomorrow and we'll let that play out from there."

In a statement last week, Castle said Folau's comments reflected his personal religious beliefs but didn't represent the view of Rugby Australia or NSW Rugby Union.

"We are aligned in our view that rugby is a game for all, regardless of sexuality, race, religion or gender, which is clearly articulated in rugby's inclusion policy," Castle said.

"We understand that Israel's comment has upset a number of people."

Folau expressed his support for the no campaign during same-sex marriage plebiscite, while Rugby Australia was one of a number of sporting bodies to back the successful bid for equality.

Three-time John Eales Medallist Folau is off-contract at the end of the year.

The former NRL and AFL player has yet to announce what he will do in 2019, when the Rugby Wold Cup takes place in Japan.