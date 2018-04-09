All Blacks Sevens fourth in Hong Kong

New Zealand's Hong Kong Sevens campaign has closed with successive losses to Kenya and South Africa, leaving them fourth.

After being outclassed 21-12 by Kenya in the semi-finals, the inexperienced All Blacks Sevens were no match for world series leaders South Africa in the play off for fourth, going down 29-7.

Tone Ng Shiu's try was the lone Kiwi bright point in a match between two teams fielding second-choice lineups, with both having sent their best players to the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games.

Fiji, who thumped New Zealand 50-7 in pool play, made history by winning the famed Hong Kong event with a 24-12 defeat of Kenya in the decider.

The result lifts Fiji to within three points of South Africa at the top of the standings, with New Zealand firmly entrenched in third heading into the eighth of 10 rounds in Singapore later this month.

World sevens series standings: South Africa 126 points, Fiji 123, New Zealand 107, Argentina 90, Australia 89, United States 85, Kenya 83.