Second injury for All Blacks prop Moody

All Blacks prop Joe Moody has suffered an injury in his club rugby return which leaves him in doubt for the June Test series against France.

Moody suffered finger damage in a match in North Canterbury on Saturday, his first hit-out since being sidelined by a shoulder injury while on Test duty against Argentina last September.

Reports suggest the 29-year-old will be out for a further six weeks, placing strain on New Zealand's loosehead prop stocks.

Veteran Wyatt Crockett, a team-mate of Moody's at the Crusaders, has announced his international retirement, while nine-Test veteran Kane Hames is yet to play Super Rugby this year for the Chiefs because of ongoing concussion symptoms.

More positive news for the All Blacks came when Crusaders pair Israel Dagg (knee) and Owen Franks (Achilles tendon) made successful returns in club rugby.

Like Moody, they hadn't played for more than six months.