Crusaders outclass Jaguares in Super Rugby

The Crusaders showed why they're regarded as the best travellers in Super Rugby with a 40-14 defeat of the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

The visitors scored six tries to two, including doubles to wingers George Bridge and Manasa Mataele, while five-eighth Mitch Hunt scored 13 points.

The bonus-point win lifts the Crusaders to one point behind the Lions at the top of the overall standings through eight rounds.

They narrowly lead the New Zealand Conference from the Hurricanes and the Chiefs.

A third-straight win was the Crusaders' eighth in a row at an offshore venue.

The only team to have won a final overseas, the Crusaders have built their eight titles on an ability to travel.

They were at it again on Sunday after last week's dogged win at the Lions.

Victory was established by a clinical first-half performance in which they were forced to make twice as many tackles as the Jaguares yet led 19-0.

Bridge had a double inside the first 14 minutes, while Mataele was over soon before the break when he capitalised on a slick line-out move involving hooker Codie Taylor.

Mataele was the game's standout attacking figure, beating seven defenders in total and setting up two tries with his elusive running.

Tries to outside backs Joaquin Tuculet and Emiliano Boffelli gave some hope to the home crowd but Hunt, Ryan Crotty and Mataele all crossed to make it five wins from seven for the Crusaders.

The Jaguares, coming off a bye after their memorable upset of the Lions, are still seeking their first win over Kiwi opponents.

Five losses from seven mean they trail the South African Conference as they prepare for a road trip which begins against the Rebels in Melbourne next week.