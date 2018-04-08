All Blacks Sevens beaten by Kenya

New Zealand's run at the Hong Kong Sevens has been halted by a more experienced Kenya in the semi-finals.

The All Blacks Sevens began Sunday's knockout phase on a high with a 35-7 quarter-final crushing of the United States but they were outclassed 21-12 by Kenya in the following match.

The Kenyans are to contest their first-ever Hong Kong final against a Fijian team chasing a record fourth successive crown at the famed tournament.

New Zealand will play off for third against South Africa, who squandered a sizeable lead in their 26-24 semi-final loss to Fiji.

The New Zealand team are missing all of their first-choice players, who are on Commonwealth Games duty on the Gold Coast.

Their inexperience was exposed in pool play by Fiji, who crushed them 50-7.

Interim coach Roger Randle asked his players to put that behind and they did until coming unstuck against the Collins Injera-led Kenya.

Amanaki Nicole, one of six New Zealand debutants, opened the scoring after 20 seconds before sevens veteran Injera crossed twice before halftime.

Willie Ambaka Ndayara pushed Kenya further clear before a late consolation to Jona Nareki.