Brumbies smash Reds in Super Rugby clash

The Brumbies have recorded their best win of the Super Rugby season, turning around a slow start to smash the Queensland Reds 45-21.

The Reds went out to a 15-point lead on Saturday night at GIO Stadium before the home team were finally able to get hold of the ball after being dominated in possession during the first 20 minutes.

The visitors could manage only two more penalty goals for the rest of the game, as the Brumbies showed their attacking capabilities with seven unanswered tries to keep in touch with the Australian conference.

The thumping was worsened for the Reds, with captain Scott Higginbotham suffering a calf injury and halfback Ben Lucas in doubt to play the NSW Waratahs on April 14 with concussion.

Brumbies co-captain Sam Carter crossed for a vital try in the 67th minute, playing an integral role off the bench after missing three games due to a serious concussion.

Isi Naisarani sealed the Brumbies' third win of the season when he barged over four minutes later for his second try.

Fellow towering lock Rory Arnold, along with top efforts from Chance Peni, David Pocock and Folau Fainga'a, completed the seven-tries-to-two victory.

Christian Lealiifano and Pocock were key for the Brumbies, with the former taking over kicking duties from a wayward Wharenui Hawera early in the second half.

Pocock's second game back from knee surgery showed why he had played 65 Tests for the Wallabies, tackling with his trademark ferocity and scoring the Brumbies' final try in the 77th minute.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar praised his team's willingness to stick in the game.

"We speak a lot about resilience; it's one of the pillars of of our club. I thought the boys showed a lot of that tonight - we had to," McKellar said.

"Even at 15-0 down, I thought our defensive effort was excellent; it was a couple of one-on-one missed tackles and clearance coming out of our end."

Brumbies flanker Lachlan McCaffrey looks set for a stint on the sidelines with an elbow injury.

Reds coach Brad Thorn believed his young team delivered an "immature" performance.

We've come off a bye and prepped this week and I even felt we were a bit flat in the warm-up, but we started well and then the momentum swung," Thorn said.

"When you get in those strong positions, you need to keep putting the pressure on and keep the foot on the throat."