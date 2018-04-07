NZ boss Tew lands World Cup board role

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew says the sport's four-yearly global tournament is as vital as ever after being handed to a key role with World Rugby.

Tew and Rugby Football Union chief executive Steve Brown were appointed to board of Rugby World Cup Limited by the international federation's executive committee.

Tew and Brown will join World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, vice-chairman Agustin Pichot, World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper, Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies and independent member Michael Hawker of Australia on the World Cup board.

The pair, who presided over the delivery of the last two tournaments - RWC 2015 in England and RWC 2011 in New Zealand - will take up their positions in May.

Tew is looking forward to his involvement with the 2019 event in Japan, the first to be staged in Asia.

"It's important that we build on the success of the record-breaking event in 2015, and continue to showcase the best of both the men's and women's game to new audiences worldwide," he said.