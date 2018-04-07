Unbeaten All Blacks Sevens pip Samoa

A second-string New Zealand team have seen off Samoa 19-12 to remain unbeaten at the Hong Kong Sevens.

After opening the tournament with a 36-5 thrashing of Russia, the All Blacks Sevens were pushed all the way by the Sir Gordon Tietjens-coached Samoans.

Trailing 12-7 at halftime, it took tries to Isaac Te Tamaki and Luke Masirewa to put New Zealand ahead, with their cause further helped when Tila Mealoi was sent off for foul play.

Even with a one-man disadvantage, the Samoans nearly drew level as Alamanda Motuga made a beeline for the posts, only to be lowered in a brilliant tackle by Te Tamaki.

New Zealand's regular squad and coaching team are on the Gold Coast preparing for the Commonwealth Games tournament, testing the country's depth of sevens talent.

Former All Black Roger Randle has taken over as coach, in charge of group featuring six players uncapped at world series level.

Their remaining pool match is later on Saturday against Fiji, who are chasing a record fourth successive Hong Kong title.