England's Brown and New Zealand's Tew get World Cup roles

London (AFP) - Rugby Football Union chief executive Steve Brown and his New Zealand counterpart, Steve Tew, have both been appointed to the board of Rugby World Cup Limited, it was announced on Friday.

Brown was the managing director of England Rugby 2015, overseeing the delivery and planning of an event won by New Zealand that was widely regarded as a success in both sporting and commercial terms.

Brown and Tew will join World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, vice-chairman Agustin Pichot, World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper, Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies and independent member Michael Hawker, a former Australia international, on the World Cup board.

The 2019 World Cup will break new ground as it will be the first time any edition of the tournament has been staged in Japan