Speight to miss Brumbies' clash with Reds

The Brumbies will enter Saturday night's crucial Super Rugby match against the Queensland Reds with an entirely different back three to the one that lost to the NSW Waratahs.

Fullback Tom Banks and winger Chance Peni had already been recalled to the starting VX for the clash at GIO Stadium.

But they will be joined in the team by James Dargaville, who has been rushed in to replace injured winger and star Henry Speight at No.14.

The 30-year-old was ruled out on Friday morning from making his 100th appearance in the competition with a knee injury, in a massive blow for the ACT team.

Co-captain Christian Lealiifano says Peni will make the most of his second opportunity in the team after struggling to find the ball early in the season.

"It's an exciting back three with players like Banksy and Chance, who's one we haven't unleashed or seen the best of yet," Lealiifano said on Friday.

"We need to get him (Peni) as much footy as we can because he's very dangerous."

The Brumbies' slide began the last time they played the Reds on March 2, losing 18-10 at Suncorp Stadium when they were smashed at the scrum.

They have lost to fellow Australian rivals the Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels to slip right off the pace with a 2-3 record, meaning this clash takes on extra significance.

"We've had a few changes since that last (Reds) game, but it is in the back of our minds that we didn't play well last time," Lealiffano said.

There are changes in the Reds camp, too, with captain Scott Higginbotham back in the starting line-up as Wallabies bolter Caleb Timu shifts to blindside flanker.

Higginbotham is back in at No.8 after an interrupted start to the season which saw him sit out three games due to suspension.

The former Wallaby knows how difficult it is to win in Canberra, with the Reds having recorded only three victories there.

"You're never expecting an easy game in Canberra to play the Brums," Higginbotham said on Friday.

"They've had a few losses now, but it'll be a game that's played up front and we're expecting it to be a physical match."

There could be some history made as outside back Jordan Petaia has been named on the bench for the first time and is poised to become the Reds' youngest Super Rugby debutant at 18 years and 24 days.