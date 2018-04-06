Chiefs look to extend Super Rugby run

The Chiefs continue to defy the odds as they chase a fifth straight Super Rugby win when they host the Blues in Hamilton.

Assistant coach Tabai Matson admits he has never seen so many season-ending injuries throughout his coaching career.

But he is happy with the way the team have responded, saying one thing coach Colin Cooper brings to the table is the need to keep calm and carry on.

An experienced leadership group with high expectations, coupled with young players stepping into the breach and doing the job, have "helped us squeak through".

The Chiefs have made three changes to their starting 15 for Saturday night, all injury-related.

Brad Weber (wrist) and Taleni Seu (back) are out of the matchday squad, with Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Pita Gus Sowakula to wear the No.9 and No.8 jerseys.

"We have the utmost confidence in Triple T and Gus, so we're excited to see what they will do," Matson said.

"Tahuriorangi has got a critical part defensively, driving a game against a team who have got their backs against the wall."

The Chiefs have also moved Liam Messam to the bench after he injured his finger in the 27-22 win over the Highlanders last Friday.

Lachlan Boshier will start instead as blindside flanker.

The Chiefs haven't lost to the Blues in seven years, winning 12 and drawing one of the past 13 contests between the sides.

Matson, however, maintains there will be nothing but respect for their northern neighbours, who sit last in the New Zealand conference.

He said the Blues could well have won the match in Auckland in early March, which finished with the visitors 27-21 ahead.

"For us there is absolutely no complacency this week as we have had an unbelievable training," Matson said.

"It's driven by the fact that there is a beast coming down here who possess quality players."