Highlanders pair sign for Japanese club

Highlanders midfielder Richard Buckman and lock Tom Franklin have each signed a two-year deal with Japanese club the Kobe Steelers.

Both hope to back with the Highlanders for one more Super Rugby campaign in 2019.

Buckman, who at present is unavailable for the Highlanders because of a neck injury, says he's excited about the move to Kobe and the start of a new chapter in his career.

Franklin, who like Buckman joined the Highlanders in 2014, says the chance was too good to turn down at this stage of his career.

"I've had a fantastic time down south but it's a good time to explore other opportunities," he said.

In recent years, former Highlanders Joe Wheeler and Pat Osborne have signed to play in Japan before returning for another season with the Dunedin-based club.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark says he's delighted both Buckman and Franklin could be potentially returning next year.

"Bucky and Tom have been mainstays of our team over the last few seasons and always give 100 per cent," he said.

"We are close to signing agreements to secure their return for 2019. In the meantime, we wish them well during their time with Kobe."

Former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith is the new general manager at Kobe, who have also signed All Blacks great Dan Carter.