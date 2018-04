Paris (AFP) - Racing 92 suffered a European Champions Cup setback on Wednesday when veteran Samoan prop Census Johnston was handed a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle.

Racing blow as Johnston banned for European semi-finals

Johnston will miss the semi-final against Ireland's Munster on April 22 after being sanctioned by the French national league.

The prop was punished for "charging dangerously into a ruck" in the Top 14 match against Lyon in March.

Johnston can return to action on April 30.