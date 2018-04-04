News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sevens captain Stannard 'lucky to be alive'
Stannard 'lucky to be alive' after coward punch
Folau injured in Waratahs' Super Rugby win
Folau hamstrung in Waratahs' Super Rugby win

Folau sparks fresh outrage with anti-gay post

7Sport /

Injured New South Wales Super Rugby star Israel Folau has sparked fresh anger over an anti-gay post on social media.

Parahi is ready to lead - Friend
0:51

Parahi is ready to lead - Friend
Parahi vows to make Stannard proud
0:58

Parahi vows to make Stannard proud
Parahi honoured to lead Australia
0:40

Parahi honoured to lead Australia
Bellamy hopes for penalty relief
0:41

Bellamy hopes for penalty relief
Canberra should have won first three - Pay
0:23

Canberra should have won first three - Pay
Pay expecting Raiders reaction
0:32

Pay expecting Raiders reaction
Dogs to take penalty count into their own hands
0:35

Dogs to take penalty count into their own hands
We must win - Pay
0:35

We must win - Pay
We must win - Pay
0:35

We must win - Pay
Ronaldo scores stunner to lead Madrid past Juve
1:30

Real Madrid, Bayern win first leg matches
Ronaldo scores stunning overhead kick
0:54

Ronaldo scores stunning overhead kick
Maroons need to find form
0:49

Walters confident of Queensland's 2018 chances
 

Folau, who came off with a hamstring injury in the Waratahs' victory over the Brumbies on Saturday night, shared a bible verse to show that he was taking the setback in his stride.

But it was the Wallabies star's response to a question about the post that caused outrage online.

User Mike Sephton-Poultney replied: "@izzyfolau what was gods [sic] plan for gay people??"

Folau replied by saying: "@mike_sephton HELL... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."

Unsurprisingly, the answer didn't go down well with many users on social media.


The Wallabies and Waratahs are yet to comment on but it's the second time in seven months that the rugby star has courted controversy over his religious views.

Folau's latest anti-gay stance has been met with anger. Pic: Getty

Folau sparked a Twitter backlash in September last year when he revealed he would not support the push for same-sex marriage.

"I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage," Folau posted at the time.

He was immediately inundated with dozens of replies as the post divided public opinion.

The tweet sparked a lot of criticism, but many showed their support of his right to state his opinion, with former Prime Minsiter Tony Abbott retweeting it.










Back To Top