Folau sparks fresh outrage with anti-gay post

Injured New South Wales Super Rugby star Israel Folau has sparked fresh anger over an anti-gay post on social media.

Folau, who came off with a hamstring injury in the Waratahs' victory over the Brumbies on Saturday night, shared a bible verse to show that he was taking the setback in his stride.

But it was the Wallabies star's response to a question about the post that caused outrage online.

User Mike Sephton-Poultney replied: "@izzyfolau what was gods [sic] plan for gay people??"

Folau replied by saying: "@mike_sephton HELL... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."

Unsurprisingly, the answer didn't go down well with many users on social media.

I see unlike Australia, Israel Folau isn't moving with the times pic.twitter.com/sOyvlR7wh5 — Graham Love (@GLove39) April 3, 2018

Wow, I know he had said stuff around the time of the referendum, but didn't know he was still saying things like that. Surely @WorldRugby need to investigate? Not acceptable for that to appear on social media. — Gregg (@GreggC_CC) April 3, 2018

The Wallabies and Waratahs are yet to comment on but it's the second time in seven months that the rugby star has courted controversy over his religious views.

Folau sparked a Twitter backlash in September last year when he revealed he would not support the push for same-sex marriage.

"I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage," Folau posted at the time.

I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage.✌❤🙏 — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) September 13, 2017

He was immediately inundated with dozens of replies as the post divided public opinion.

The tweet sparked a lot of criticism, but many showed their support of his right to state his opinion, with former Prime Minsiter Tony Abbott retweeting it.

I respect the belief but why would you feel the need to actively state it? Could just keep it to yourself. — Bundo (@billyography) September 13, 2017

I respect this reply but why would you feel the need to actively state it? Could just keep it to yourself. — Josh (@Obi_FFC) September 13, 2017

that is literally the opposite of loving and respecting people for who they are but ok — Glock Lesnar (@Kevinfinite) September 13, 2017

M8 if you want a group of people to have less rights than you, you neither love nor respect them. At least be honest about your belief. — John Nicolay (@johnnicolay) September 13, 2017

Then don't get gay married! Your opinion should not stop people living their own lives. — Emma Rattenbury (@emmsyjane85) September 13, 2017

That is your decision and you are entitled to it. Much respect for publicly stating something so personal. Champion! — Billy Franklin (@billyhad) September 13, 2017

"I love and respect all people, but not enough for them to have the same rights as me" — Name cannot be blank (@wckiwi) September 13, 2017

Good on you mate standing up for your beliefs & not bowing down to the sheeple for a few likes & retweets — Vladimir Kruger (@RelaxImATroll) September 13, 2017