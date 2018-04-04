Folau sparks fresh outrage with anti-gay post

Injured New South Wales Super Rugby star Israel Folau has sparked fresh anger over an anti-gay post on social media.
Folau, who came off with a hamstring injury in the Waratahs' victory over the Brumbies on Saturday night, shared a bible verse to show that he was taking the setback in his stride.
But it was the Wallabies star's response to a question about the post that caused outrage online.
User Mike Sephton-Poultney replied: "@izzyfolau what was gods [sic] plan for gay people??"
Folau replied by saying: "@mike_sephton HELL... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."
Unsurprisingly, the answer didn't go down well with many users on social media.
The Wallabies and Waratahs are yet to comment on but it's the second time in seven months that the rugby star has courted controversy over his religious views.
Folau sparked a Twitter backlash in September last year when he revealed he would not support the push for same-sex marriage.
"I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage," Folau posted at the time.
He was immediately inundated with dozens of replies as the post divided public opinion.
The tweet sparked a lot of criticism, but many showed their support of his right to state his opinion, with former Prime Minsiter Tony Abbott retweeting it.