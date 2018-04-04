New Hurricanes Super Rugby pack for Sharks

Lock Michael Fatialofa and prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen will make their first Hurricanes starts of the Super Rugby season when they host the Sharks in Napier.

Fatialofa, a prominent performer in the Hurricanes' maiden 2016 title, replaces Vaea Fifita.

One-Test tighthead Toomaga-Allen comes in for Ben May in the other change from the team after their thumping of the Rebels on Good Friday in Melbourne.

Both are straight bench swaps as coach Chris Boyd keeps his big men fresh and involved ahead of Friday's home match.

Fatialofa last week confirmed he had signed a two-year deal with English club Worcester.

He has come off the bench in the past four matches and Toomaga-Allen the past two, with both recovering from off-season injury.

Rib injuries continue to sideline flanker Ardie Savea and centre Matt Proctor, whose places again go to Sam Henwood and Vince Aso respectively.

With four-straight wins, the Hurricanes sit equal top of the New Zealand conference with the Crusaders, who have played one extra match.

The Sharks are third in the South African conference and coming off a rollicking 63-40 defeat of the Blues last week in Auckland.

HURRICANES:

Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Gareth Evans, Sam Henwood, Brad Shields (capt), Sam Lousi, Michael Fatialofa, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Chris Eves.

Res: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Ben May, Vaea Fifita, Reed Prinsep, Jamie Booth, Ihaia West, Wes Goosen.