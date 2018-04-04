Hurricanes tweak pack for Sharks

Lock Michael Fatialofa and prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen will make their first Hurricanes starts of the season when they host the Sharks.

Fatialofa, a prominent performer when the Hurricanes snared their maiden title in 2016, replaces Vaea Fifita.

One-Test tighthead Toomaga-Allen usurps Ben May in the other change from the team who thumped the Rebels in Melbourne last Friday.

Both are straight bench swaps as coach Chris Boyd keeps his big men fresh and involved ahead of Friday's match in Napier.

Fatialofa last week confirmed he had signed a two-year deal with English club Worcester.

He has come off the bench in the last four matches and Toomaga-Allen the last two, with both recovering from off-season injury.

Rib injuries continued to sideline flanker Ardie Savea and centre Matt Proctor, whose places again go to Sam Henwood and Vince Aso respectively.

With four straight wins, the Hurricanes sit jointly top of the New Zealand conference with the Crusaders, who have played one extra match.

The Sharks are third in the South African conference and coming off a rollicking 63-40 defeat of the Blues in Auckland last week.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Gareth Evans, Sam Henwood, Brad Shields (capt), Sam Lousi, Michael Fatialofa, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Chris Eves. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Ben May, Vaea Fifita, Reed Prinsep, Jamie Booth, Ihaia West, Wes Goosen.