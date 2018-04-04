Gibson's challenge to Tahs' Naiyaravoro

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has challenged powerhouse winger Taqele Naiyaravoro to be more than an impact player as teammates queue to take his spot.

Ordered to shed kilos in the off-season, Naiyaravoro has proven a destructive force with a pair of try-scoring doubles in the Waratahs' back-to-back Super Rugby wins over the Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies.

He earned his first start of the year against the Brumbies but that's still not enough for Gibson, who placed the Test star on notice ahead of Saturday's clash with the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

"More than 40 minutes would be nice," Gibson said on Wednesday when asked what else he'd like to see from Naiyaravoro.

The Fiji-born giant is averaging only 35 minutes a game from his three cameos in 2018.

"The longer we can keep him out there, the more destructive he can be," Gibson said.

"(But) we've been talking to him around wanting more out of him - more touches, getting ball carries and being far more threatening.

"He's definitely someone who we want more out of."

Naiyaravoro has "trimmed down" to a fighting weight of 124kg and Gibson says the 26-year-old needs to remain lean and mean.

With young gun Alex Newsome earning a start as cover for injured superstar Israel Folau, Gibson has promoted former sevens ace Cameron Clark to the bench.

The pressure is on Naiyaravoro to hold his spot.

"Part of his transformation is losing that weight and keeping on top of that," Gibson said.

"It's been well documented he was 136 (kilograms) last year and too heavy. He can't move.

"Whereas at 124, he's scoring the tries that he is scoring and looking far more threatening."

Naiyaravoro's fitness will certainly be tested against the Sunwolves, an up-tempo outfit coached by Kiwis Jamie Joseph and assistants Tony Brown and Scott Hansen that Gibson described as "the sixth New Zealand team".

"The mobility of the Sunwolves is something a bit different for us," he said.

"They're probably like the Jaguares, if anyone - lots of ball movement, lots of offloads (with) a three-man coaching team from New Zealand with the experience from the Highlanders."

Gibson has relegated Jed Holloway to the bench and moved Michael Wells to No.8 in order to start openside flanker Will Miller at No.6 to work in tandem with skipper Michael Hooper.

"We see Will's selection as an opportunity to play two genuine fetchers," Gibson said.

"We believe the game's going to be played at a high intensity so we've opted for what see as a really fast loose-forward trio."