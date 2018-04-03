Waratahs star Folau out for four weeks

Israel Folau's hamstring injury is set to sideline him for four weeks but the NSW Waratahs believe they have a weapon on the other wing, who's still getting better.

Wallabies star Folau was hurt in the early minutes of the Tahs' Super Rugby win over the Brumbies last weekend.

"They've had a scan. I believe it's more muscular than tendon-based and it's going to be four weeks at this stage," Waratahs attack coach Chris Malone said.

"Alex Newsome came on and played for most of that game and played really well so he's a genuine option.

'You've got Cam Clark coming back from injury.

"Obviously Bryce Hegarty (is) playing 15 and going well so there's a few options for us in those wide channels."

A big plus for NSW is the form of their other incumbent winger, Taqele Naiyaravoro, who's scored two tries in each of their past two games.

Malone said the powerfully built Wallaby winger gave the Tahs something different.

"He gives us line bend. He gets to the gain line quite well off set piece," Malone said.

"He's a big bit of meat but when he gets his timing right he's hard in motion to stop.

"He knows there's areas to work on but he's a weapon. He does some damage."

Wallabies halfback Nick Phipps, who missed the Tahs' first five games due to a calf injury, won't be travelling with them for Saturday's game against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

"Talking to the performance guys, they are keener to have him run another week and get some more load because it's a soft tissue injury," Malone said.

"It's pretty frustrating for him. Phippsy (looking at) his face, he's not a happy man, but unfortunately that's just what we've got to do to make sure that he lasts the whole season."