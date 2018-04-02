News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sevens veteran Stannard leaves hospital
Sevens veteran Stannard leaves hospital

Stannard 'lucky to be alive' after coward punch

Aaron Bunch
AAP /

Australian rugby sevens captain James Stannard says he's heartbroken but not angry after injuries resulting from a one-punch attack ruled him out the Commonwealth Games.

0403_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
3:47

Knowles named as flag-bearer
0402_1800_BRI-CommGames
6:26

Indian coach admits boxer used needles
0402_1600_nat_baton
1:20

Queen's baton relay makes its way through Gold Coast
0402_1600_nat_needle
1:38

Investigation underway after needles found at athletes village
0401_1800_BRI-Doping
5:56

Doping suspicions rock the Commonwealth Games
0401_0500_nat_goldcoast
0:29

Needles found at Commonwealth Games athletes' village
0331_1800_nsw_commgames
3:30

Commonwealth Games athletics competitors hold training season
0331_0700_nat_rugby
0:33

Hurricanes incredible victory over the Rebels
0330_1800_nsw_punch
2:28

Stannard out of Commonwealth Games after coward punch
0330_1600_nat_punch
1:57

James Stannard to miss Commonwealth Games after coward punch attack
0330_1130_nat_coward
1:30

Commonwealth Games athlete coward punched in Sydney
Fabien Pelous | Why I love rugby
1:38

Fabien Pelous | Why I love rugby
 

Stannard was allegedly struck by a British man in an unprovoked attack outside a Coogee kebab shop, in Sydney's east, in the early hours of Good Friday.

"I'm very lucky ... I'm not angry, I'm just a bit heartbroken," Stannard told reporters on Monday.

"I'm a bit sluggish ... I've got a fractured skull with a little bit of bleeding. I don't really know the full extent to be honest, I'm not a doctor, but that just sounds bad to me."

Stannard addressed the media on Monday. Image: Getty

The 35-year-old, who is expected to make a full recovery, hopes to make it to the Gold Coast to support his teammates in the Games but says rest comes first.

"I'll try everything I can to get right for the World Cup and have one last dance with (the) blokes," he said.

He's optimistic the team will win a medal at the Games despite his absence.

"They're strong enough to get on with the job at hand and win," he said.

Stannard in action for Australia. Image: Getty

The veteran, who is in his final season before retirement, is keen to play as soon as possible to make the most of his "limited opportunities" and hopes to train again in about six weeks.

He said the support he's received following the attack has been "overwhelming".

"I still haven't got through all the messages I've got from mates, my family, even other players from other teams and coaches from all over the world have messaged me," he said.

Stannard, who was attacked after dinner at a pub to farewell coach Andy Friend, doesn't remember anything about the punch but is thankful his teammates were on hand to help.

"I don't know if I'd be here without those blokes ... Words can't describe how much I appreciate them being there," he said.

The 22-year-old British national accused of assaulting Stannard fled the scene before he was nabbed by two teammates - Lewis Holland and Ben O'Donnell - until police arrived to arrest him.

The man was charged and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on April 19.

Back To Top