Carter stars in European quarter-final

Dan Carter has unleashed a matchwinning cameo for Racing 92 to steer them into the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup.

Former All Blacks great Carter came off the bench to set up two tries as his Paris club pulled away from Clermont Auvergne in an all-French semi-final.

In his 21 minutes on the field, Carter set up tries for Marc Andreu and Boris Palu to send Racing 92 into a semi-final against Munster.

The 36-year-old wants to make an impact in the elite tournament as his three-year contract draws to a close.

He has committed to a Japanese club contract later this year.

A handful of other New Zealanders are through to final four.

Carter will have former All Blacks winger Joe Rokocoko as a team-mate while Rhys Marshall is a hooker for Munster.

A Leinster team featuring James Lowe and Isa Nacewa in the backline toppled defending champions Saracens in the other quarter-final on Monday (NZT).

The Irish club's next opponents are Welsh outfit Scarlets, featuring Kiwi backs Hadleigh Parkes and Johnny McNicholl.