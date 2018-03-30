Former All Black Murdoch dies at 74

New Zealand rugby is mourning the death of Keith Murdoch, one of it's most controversial All Blacks.

Former prop Murdoch died this week at the age of 74 in Australia, it has been confirmed by his former Dunedin rugby club and family members.

A hulking prop who used his strength effectively, Murdoch chiselled a notorious place in his country's rugby history when sent home from the All Blacks' 1972-73 tour to the northern hemisphere.

Hours after scoring the only try in a win over Wales, Murdoch was involved in an incident at the Angel Hotel in Cardiff in which he punched a security guard.

Reports differ but the sanction is widely believed to have been forced on team manager Ernie Todd by British officials.

The incident ended the rugby career of Murdoch, who had played eight seasons for Otago, along with short stints with Hawke's Bay and Auckland.

He played 27 times for the All Blacks, including three Tests.

He spent most of the rest of his life in obscurity in the outback of Australia, famously dodging all bids to be interviewed.

A play made in his honour, "Finding Murdoch" was about writer Margot McRae's tracking down of the recluse.

In 2001, Murdoch attended hearings as a witness to a homicide case involving the death of a young Aborigine man whose body was found abandoned at a mine in Tennant Creek.

No charges were ever brought.