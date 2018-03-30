Carter's concussion a concern for Brumbies

The Brumbies have expressed concern about co-captain Sam Carter's concussion issues.

The Wallabies lock has been missing from the Super Rugby team since suffering a knock against the Melbourne Rebels on March 9.

Carter will sit out Saturday night's Australian conference grudge match with the NSW Waratahs at GIO Stadium.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says it's been a tough few weeks for Carter as he desperately tried to prove his fitness.

"I think you're concerned about his welfare and his health because it's something that's creating a bit of stress for him," McKellar said.

"Sam's just not 100 per cent and you just have to go off the advice of the medical staff.

"While he's completed the majority of training. He just didn't feel 100 per cent and you can't go into these games not feeling confident and prepared for the physicality."

McKellar pointed to the extended absence of Carter's fellow Wallaby Bernard Foley through concussion as an example of never being too careful.

Foley, who will line up for the Waratahs this weekend, revealed the torment of his delayed recovery last year.

But the playmaker is back in superb touch and he will be one player the Brumbies need to manage this weekend.

"How one individual handles it can be completely different to another guy," McKellar said.

"We'll be patient with Sam and just hope he's back at full fitness as soon as possible."