No talk about Super records from Rebels

Melbourne halfback Will Genia says there's no room for talk about records against Kiwi Super Rugby teams as the Rebels prepare for their Good Friday clash with the Hurricanes.

The Rebels will fly the flag for Australia's teams at AAMI Park, hoping to snap the losing streak that dates back to the 2016 season.

With one loss for the season, Melbourne sit atop the overall Super Rugby standings yet are still rated long shots to knocking over the men from Wellington.

Genia said the leadership group had made a point of not addressing the win-loss record.

"More often not, if you're talking about things like the record being poor or we (as Australian teams) haven't played well historically (against New Zealand teams) then you're giving them a mental edge already," the Test No.9 said on Thursday.

"That's a mental barrier you have to cross before you even can get on the field.

"The biggest thing we've spoken about is just playing how we play, not worrying too much about the opposition because we have confidence in how we play and it shouldn't matter who's in front of us."

Melbourne five-eighth Jack Debreczeni faces his biggest test of the season, lining up against All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett.

Debreczeni, who didn't even have a playing contract in January, has been one of his team's most consistent performers.

The 24-year-old said he was excited to measure himself against the world's best.

"They've got a lot of class players like Beauden Barrett whose one of the best flyhalves in the world so it's always good to test yourself against the best," Debreczeni said.

He attributed his improvement to rediscovering his love for the game through a playing stint in Japan, Rebels coach Dave Wessels, and his blossoming halves partnership with Genia, who he likened to an on-field coach.

"The experience and knowledge Will brings and he's consistently demanding communication from me which makes me a better player," Debreczeni said.

"He pushes me to a new level so it's been good having me inside me and leading me along the way.

"Will gives a running commentary on the field on how to fix things on the run, which has been really good for me and what I've learnt the most from him this year."